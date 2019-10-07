KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Treasurer's office is warning residents of fraudulent currency that is circulating in the community.

Treasurer Mary Balkema reports that even the county has been on the receiving end of this fraudulent currency. The Treasurer's office detected a $20 counterfeit that had been presented for payment at the court.

“If you or your employees handle cash, it’s important to be aware this is happening in the community, and to check bills you handle over $10," Balkema said.

The Kalamazoo County Treasurer's office says you can detect a counterfeit bill using these steps:

Feel of the paper—should feel almost cloth like

Raised printing—all authentic currency has raised printing

Blurry borders, printing, or text are a sign of fraud

Look for security features (security threads, watermarks)

If you believe you have received a counterfeit bill, retain the bill in question and contact your local police department.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.