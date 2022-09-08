Gas main line leads to eruption in Kalamazoo

It is unknown what time the fire occurred or if anyone is injured.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gas main leak has erupted and is now on fire in Kalamazoo at Mills/Lake reference, authorities say.

The incident happened Thursday on September 8 at 1099 Mills Street. It is unknown at what time the it occurred, or if anyone is injured.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they have asked residents that live in a 1 mile radius to evacuate for their safety.

KDPS is on scene at Mills/Lake reference a ruptured gas line that is now on fire. Residences nearby are being asked to evacuate that are within a 1 block radius. Traffic is being diverted at this time. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/WATConXrDG — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) September 8, 2022

Traffic around the area is being diverted.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.