Kalamazoo

Gas main line leads to eruption in Kalamazoo

It is unknown what time the fire occurred or if anyone is injured.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gas main leak has erupted and is now on fire in Kalamazoo at Mills/Lake reference, authorities say.

The incident happened Thursday on September 8 at 1099 Mills Street. It is unknown at what time the it occurred, or if anyone is injured.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they have asked residents that live in a 1 mile radius to evacuate for their safety. 

Traffic around the area is being diverted.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

