Gas main line leads to eruption in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gas main leak has erupted and is now on fire in Kalamazoo at Mills/Lake reference, authorities say.
The incident happened Thursday on September 8 at 1099 Mills Street. It is unknown at what time the it occurred, or if anyone is injured.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they have asked residents that live in a 1 mile radius to evacuate for their safety.
Traffic around the area is being diverted.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
