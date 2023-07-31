Swimmer drowns in lake at Ross Township Park

The swimmer was found submerged and unresponsive in the swimming area, authorities say. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but were unsuccessful.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A swimmer drowned in Gull Lake in Kalamazoo County over the weekend, according to authorities.

The Ross-Augusta Fire Department posted that the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday at Ross Township Park. The swimmer had reportedly been missing for 20 minutes when crews responded.

The Kalamazoo County Dive Team was called in to help the search. Several other agencies responded and worked with witnesses to search for the swimmer.

The swimmer was found submerged and unresponsive in the swimming area soon after, authorities say. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but were unsuccessful. The swimmer was declared dead at the scene.

