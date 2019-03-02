KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating an early Sunday morning fire that killed one person.

According to a release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, the fire happened around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3 at a home on Wallace Avenue.

When officers arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. It was unsafe for officers to go inside, so they began a defensive attack from the exterior.

While working against the blaze, officers quickly learned there may still have been someone inside the home. Efforts were made to locate the person, but due to "heavy hoarding issues" and the collapsing roof, officers say it was very difficult.

Eventually, one victim was located. Their identity has not been confirmed, but officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. The entire incident is currently under investigation by the Kalamazoo Fire Marshal.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

