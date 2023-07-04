Two people hurt in Portage after improperly disposed fireworks spark garage fire

Two people suffered minor smoke inhalation after some discarded fireworks sparked a garage fire in Portage.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Over the past 24 hours in Portage, fire crews responded to two separate fires they say were caused by improperly disposed fireworks.

The first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. July 3 in the 7100 block of Winter Forest Drive.

Portage Department of Public Safety fire crews responded to a garage fire that ended up sending two people from the home to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe the fire began in a trash bin outside that was next to the garage. The cause is believed to be from discarded fireworks that had not properly been cooled off.

The fire spread into the garage before firefighters snuffed it out.

The damage to the garage and an adjacent vehicle is estimated to be around $125,000.

Then around 1 a.m. on July 4, fire crews responded to the 6800 block of Joshua Treet Court for another garage fire.

When firefighters made it to the home, they were able to quickly put out the flames. The inside of the garage, vehicles and contents within the garage were damaged, officials said.

This was another case of improperly disposed of fireworks put in a trash bin that sparked the flames.

The total cost of damage is estimated to be around $60,000.

No one was hurt.

Here are some firework disposal tips for residents courtesy of the Mid-Michigan Waste Authority:

Whether they are used or unused, do not place any fireworks or any part of fireworks in your recycling container. All fireworks should be treated as trash.

Put used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight. Remember that fireworks can still be burning on the inside long after the sparks have stopped. Remove them from the water and put them in a garbage bag and into your garbage can.

Completely submerge unused fireworks in a large bucket of water and soak until thoroughly saturated. This may take 15 minutes for small fireworks or as long as overnight for larger ones. Double wrap the completely soaked fireworks in plastic wrap or two plastic bags so they do not dry out. Place the double-bagged fireworks in a larger trash bag and put them out with your household trash.

Here are some tips to avoid sparking wildfires from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:

Don't launch fireworks into forests or fields where dry grass or leaves could ignite.

Always supervise kids and keep fireworks away from your face and eyes.

Don't try to re-ignite fireworks that won't go off.

Keep a water source ready to spray embers from fireworks. Spray the entire area where you will be using fireworks with water before and after firing off the fireworks.

Toss fireworks and sparklers into a bucket of water when finished, then properly dispose of them in the trash - never in a lake or river.

