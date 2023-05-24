Infant with life-threatening injuries prompts child abuse investigation in Kalamazoo

The 2-month-old was being treated for their injuries at a local hospital when law enforcement got involved. A person of interest is now in custody.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A 2-month-old infant receiving treatment for potentially life-threatening injuries at a Kalamazoo area hospital prompted a Child Protective Services inquiry that turned into a criminal investigation Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a CPS worker alerted detectives to the situation, and investigators interviewed witnesses related to the case.

That led authorities to serve a search warrant in the 700 block of Garland Avenue in Kalamazoo. Detectives said they found evidence connected to the investigation.

Police took a person of interest into custody.

The infant remains hospitalized, and police said they've taken extra steps to ensure the infant's safety.

The child abuse and neglect case is ongoing.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139. The community can also provide information anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

