KALAMAZOO, Mich.- Jury selection will begin January 3, 2019 in the case against mass shooting suspect Jason Dalton.

Dalton is charged with six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for the shootings at three locations in Kalamazoo County. According to police, he committed the shootings while working as an Uber driver on February 20, 2016.

Opening statements and entry of proofs will begin on Monday, January 7, 2019. The dates of the trial came after a meeting with attorneys in the case. During the meeting, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney informed Judge Alexander Lipsey that they would not appeal the Michigan Court of Appeals decision to suppress Dalton's statements to police.

Dalton's legal team argued that statements made to police after his arrest shouldn't be used because Dalton repeatedly asked for an attorney and said he did not want to answer questions.

Prosecutors argued the questioning was permissible because of an urgent public safety concern.

According to the prosecuting attorney, Jeffrey Getting, the trial will take approximately two weeks.

Six people were killed and two others were injured in the mass shooting in February 2016.

