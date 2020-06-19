'Black Lives Matter' painted on Kalamazoo street during Juneteenth celebration

The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is being painted down the center lane of Rose Street.

June 19th is being celebrated in many cities in West Michigan, Kalamazoo included.

Part of Rose Street between Lovell and South Streets was closed to traffic Friday so that people could celebrate the holiday.

Black Lives Matter organizers also coordinated a stenciled street mural on Rose Street. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is being painted down the center lane of the street.

Other supporters are decorating the streets and sidewalks in the area with chalk drawings in support of the #BLM movement.

A food truck rally is also taking place at Bronson Park, which is across the street from the Juneteenth celebration.

