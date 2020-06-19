x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

kalamazoo

'Black Lives Matter' painted on Kalamazoo street during Juneteenth celebration

The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is being painted down the center lane of Rose Street.
Credit: Jeremy Marr
People celebrating Juneteenth in downtown Kalamazoo. "Black Lives Matter" is being painted on the center turn lane of Rose Street near Bronson Park.

June 19th is being celebrated in many cities in West Michigan, Kalamazoo included.

Part of Rose Street between Lovell and South Streets was closed to traffic Friday so that people could celebrate the holiday.

Black Lives Matter organizers also coordinated a stenciled street mural on Rose Street. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is being painted down the center lane of the street.

Other supporters are decorating the streets and sidewalks in the area with chalk drawings in support of the #BLM movement.

A food truck rally is also taking place at Bronson Park, which is across the street from the Juneteenth celebration.

Credit: Jeremy Marr
Juneteenth celebrations on Rose Street in Kalamazoo. Supporters draw chalk art on the sidewalks and street for Black Lives Matter.

More to explore:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.