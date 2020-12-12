x
Justice Department backs private schools in virus challenge

The government says schools and families have a constitutional right to practice their religion through in-person instruction.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it’s on the side of Michigan faith-based schools that are challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on in-person classes in high schools. 

The Civil Rights Division filed an argument in favor of three Catholic high schools and the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools. A federal judge in Kalamazoo will hear arguments Monday. The government says schools and families have a constitutional right to practice their religion through in-person instruction.

A ban on in-person classes at high schools and colleges has been extended through Dec. 20. Indoor restaurant dining is also prohibited, and other business restrictions are in place. 

