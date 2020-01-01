KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A wanted Kalamazoo man was located and arrested with the help of the department of public safety's K-9 officer.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, around 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 officers tried to stop a gold-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area of N. Church Street and Norway Avenue.

The driver refused to stop and drove off. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but later discovered the vehicle was left in the 1000 block of N. Rose.

Public safety said several officers responded to the incident Tuesday evening and set up a perimeter around the area to locate the suspect. A K9 officer and K9 Bach were called to the scene to track the suspect from the vehicle.

K9 Bach led officers to an area where the suspect, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man, was seen running. The suspect was found hiding in the 600 block of William Street.

The suspect was arrested for fleeing and eluding, as well as for several outstanding warrants.

