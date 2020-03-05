KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for the suspect who shot a man.

Police said they responded to a report of someone who had been shot at on Staples Avenue near Conant Street Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Officers found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics were called but the victim refused any medical treatment.

During the investigation, officers learned the shooting at occurred at a house party on Staples Avenue. Police attempted to make contact with people at the residence, but received no response. Police obtained a search warrant, and the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team were called to execute the search warrant.

During the search, officers found several firearms and evidence of the shooting.

Police have identified a suspect, and officers are working to apprehend him. The investigation will be given to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office to issue charges.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

