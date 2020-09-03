KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are looking for the person who shot, and killed, a 30-year-old man in an Kalamazoo County apartment complex parking lot.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. Deputies were called to Drangonfly Drive in the Canterbury Apartments in Oshtemo Township on reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived to the area, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office said detectives are still working to learn more about the shooting and had no other details to release.

Anyone who may have more information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Kalamazoo County News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.