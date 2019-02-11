KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents of 11 apartments have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Kalamazoo building Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo police said they responded to a report of an apartment fire around 10:30 a.m. on W. Main Street near N. Drake Road. When crews arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building.

It took about 30 minutes for crews to contain the blaze to one apartment. But other units were damaged because of water and smoke damage. The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced. No one was injured from the fire.

The Kalamazoo Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire and found that a resident left a heated pan with oil unattended. The oil caught fire and spread throughout the kitchen.

"The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would like to remind you, when cooking, not to leave the kitchen unattended," a release said. "Statistics show that most fires that occur during the day start in the kitchen."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

