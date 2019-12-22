KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened at 9:15 p.m. Saturday night in the 1100 block of Oak Street. The victim was walking in the area when she was approached by the suspect, who then hit her in the head and face with the butt of a handgun.

The suspect fled south on Oak Street with the victim's purse. Police set a perimeter and used a K-9 track but could not locate the suspect.

Police describe the suspect was a black male anywhere from 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, about 150 pounds with a line of hair along the chin. He was wearing black pants, a gray jacket and armed with a dark semi-automatic handgun.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained from being struck with the bottom of the gun.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

