KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities say a string of of threats made against Kalamazoo County school all started with a 14-year-old who made one threat and inspired copycats.

Threats were made against four schools in Kalamazoo Public Schools, and all schools were closed on Monday. A threat made against a Portage school also prompted school officials to close the campus on Tuesday.

The threats that were made on social media were eventually deemed to be not credible by law enforcement.

Police said a 14-year-old Kalamazoo resident was identified as the suspect from the original posting. The teen was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

The case is still ongoing, and additional suspects are being identified by law enforcement.

Police are asking parents to talk with their children about the serious nature of making a threat. "Joking about a threat or copying a threat that was posted elsewhere is just as serious as a credible threat," a news release said.

In Michigan, posting a terrorist threat—regardless of intention—is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $20,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

