KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Beer Week is celebrating 10 years and will have special events at different breweries, bars and restaurants.

Kalamazoo was the first community to host a "Beer Week" in Michigan, celebrating craft beer culture. This year's Beer Week is being held from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18.

The weeklong program will have new beer releases, food pairings, meet-and-greet opportunities and so much more.

“For the past ten years, we have seen significant growth in the craft beer industry throughout the Kalamazoo region. From support of the annual celebration of Kalamazoo Beer Week to the launch of the Give-A-Craft ® Beer Trail, Discover Kalamazoo has invested in the promotion of craft beer as one of many reasons to discover Kalamazoo,” Says Discover Kalamazoo President and CEO Greg Ayers.

One of this year's highlights is the introduction of a digial presentation of Discover Kalamazoo's "Give a Craft® Beer Trail." That program where visitors receive a reward for visiting local breweries. There's a digital passport that will allow visitors to check in on their mobile devices.

Other events at Kalamazoo Beer Week include Bell's Brewery's Snow Jog, Tibbs Brewing Co.'s CANtucky Derby, Beer vs. Wine battles, beer dinners and specialty tappings.

To see a list of events and learn more about Kalamazoo Beer Week, click here you can also follow them on Facebook.

