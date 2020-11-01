KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested Saturday afternoon for carjacking and resisting and obstructing arrest.

Police said they responded to Lilac Lane near S Drake Road around 1:30 p.m. on a request for medical call. The caller was not cooperating with the dispatcher's questions, and the dispatcher heard statements of what police describe as "possible violence" in the background.

When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a man wearing only underwear running west on Lilac Lane. When police tried to stop him, the suspect ran away.

The man then ran into traffic on Drake Road, and vehicles were stopping to avoid hitting him. Police said he then forced his way into a stopped vehicle and carjacked it by assaulting the woman driver and forcing her to drive away from the area.

The woman drove a short distance before she pulled into a parking lot to seek help, police said. Officers had followed the vehicle to the parking lot and took the suspect into custody.

The woman received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office will review the case for charges against the man.

If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are encourages to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, Silent Observer at 343-2100 or report online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

