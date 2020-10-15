Kalamazoo City Manager tests positive for COVID-19

Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson said this positive case is a reminder to "remain vigilant and continue taking the proper precautions."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo announced that City Manager Jim Ritsema tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Ritsema said he is experiencing mild symptoms and will be self-isolating until he is cleared by medical professionals.

“Fortunately, I’ve been working primarily remotely throughout the pandemic and have not been at the office since Tuesday, Oct. 6. I have been working closely with the Kalamazoo County Health Department and following their guidance and recommendations," he said in a statement.

Ritsema told the city commission, and he has been in contact with the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department for contact tracing.

“Health and safety are a top priority for the City of Kalamazoo and I encourage every resident to continue to take precautions by wearing masks, washing their hands often and practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of this serious illness,” he said.

