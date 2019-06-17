KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has concluded an investigation into "criminal activity" of an employee.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, on May 23, 2019 the sheriff's office discovered a staff member had been involved in possible criminal activity. The release did not detail what the activity entailed, however Michigan State Police were contacted and asked to investigate while the sheriff's office conducted an administrative investigation into the situation.

The administration investigation was completed on May 30 and on May 31, Sheriff Richard C. Fuller III fired the employee responsible for the criminal activity.

The sheriff's office will not provide further statements until after all the investigations are completed and possible criminal proceedings are finished.

