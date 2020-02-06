Kalamazoo Police searching for semi driver in deadly hit and run

Anyone with information should contact authorities.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run from Monday night.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the area of South Sprinkle Road near Cork Street around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man dead. The victim's name was not released and won't be until his family is notified.

The semi-truck involved in the hit-and-run is described as being white-over-white. It was last seen driving westbound on I-94.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.