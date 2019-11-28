KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers in Kalamazoo raided a home for drugs to find 2 children, including an infant, inside.

According to authorities, detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) executed a search warrant for drugs at a home on East Stockbridge Avenue lake Wednesday night.

Multiple agencies were called to help detectives inside because prior information lead authorities to believe there were weapons in the home.

Authorities found 11 adults and two children, including an infant, inside the Kalamazoo resident. According to a release from the SWET team, nine of the adults had multiple warrants for either traffic, child support, and drugs. There was at least one parole absconder.

All nine people were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Inside the home, detectives located a handgun, prescription drugs, heroin, and meth. And because the two children were located in the home, the SWET team notified Child Protective Services.

Drug charges will be submitted to the county prosecutor's office at a later date.

