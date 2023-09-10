Kalamazoo family mourning the loss of two young children; Fundraiser launched for funeral arraignments

The family of five lost their 4-year-old and 7-year-old in the flames. A fundraising effort will help them bury their children and contribute to living expenses.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo family is mourning the loss of two of their three children who were killed in a house fire Monday.

In an effort to help D.J. and Amy Blackport bury their children and rebuild their lives following the loss, a family friend launched a fundraiser.

The fire claimed the lives of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport.

"They have been left without two of their three children, their home and the loss of all that they had. As friends, family and our community we would like to come together and help them rebuild their lives. The loss of their children is so great and we want to assure them they have the love and support from all of us to help them through this trying," Dana Cook said on the GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser's organizer indicated funeral arrangements and a benefit dinner are in the works.

If you'd like to contribute, you can visit the family's GoFundMe here.

Your gift will go toward funeral expenses for their children and other living expenses.

The fire sparked around 2 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of E. Stockbridge, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

Before firefighters and emergency personnel made it to the home, an adult and a child were able to escape.

As crews made it to the scene, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor. It quickly spread to the second floor, authorities said.

Two children didn't make it out, and crews found them dead inside.

A neighbor who lives nearby said he called 911 when he saw the flames. He said the first responders were on the scene within moments.

"The lady was running around saying that her kids were in there. 'Help, help. Somebody help, my kids are still in the house,'" Antawn Perkins said.

"They tried to run up in the house to get the kids, but the flames were too much for them."

Detectives and the Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire, but it appears to be accidental.

"This is an unfortunate tragedy and KDPS would like to extend its sincerest condolences to the victims and families," the City of Kalamazoo and Dept. of Public Safety said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this fire can call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8150. Silent observer (269) 343-2100, or email www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

