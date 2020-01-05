KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has located the occupants of vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run crash that occurred on Monday, April 27.

Anita McClendon, 46, was struck by a GMC Acadia on Ada Street near N Westnedge Avenue. When police arrived, they found her in the road. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Kalamazoo police said Friday they located and seized the vehicle involved. It now remains in the custody of investigators. Detectives have interviewed the occupants of the vehicle.

When the investigation is complete, police will submit the findings to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office for their decision in issuing charges.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety offers its condolences to any family or friends impacted by the incident.

Anyone who has any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8911, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.