KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday afternoon, firefighters from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety fought a multi-vehicle fire at a local junkyard.

The department posted a photo of the scene on their Facebook page, which depicts a couple of firefighters standing in water spraying a vehicle on fire. A singed school bus can also be seen in the picture.

The firefighters worked the fire in "freezing rain and knee-high flooding," the department said. They prevented "a much larger blaze."

