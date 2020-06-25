Police investigating shooting at Kalamazoo gas station

Police said the shooting happened in a busy business parking lot and endangered the lives of innocent bystanders.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are looking for the people involved in a shooting at a gas station.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened around 4 p.m. at a gas station on West Michigan Avenue.

Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired. Investigators found that people in two separate vehicles met up and got into one vehicle. An argument started and two of them pulled out firearms and shot at each other.

Officers said an unidentified number of male suspects and one female left the area in their separate vehicles. Money was scattered in the parking lot. KDPS said it has not had any contact with any of the people involved yet.

"This shooting occurred in a business parking lot while the business was open and endangered the lives of innocent bystanders who were nearby," KDPS said in the statement.

Public safety released the video below in hopes that anyone with information regarding to incident will reach out.

The incident is still under active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: