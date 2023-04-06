Kalamazoo Growlers' home field underwater after rounds of rain

Stryker Field in Mayors' Riverfront Park is looking more like a lake than a baseball field Thursday morning.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If the Kalamazoo Growlers want to practice on their home field anytime soon, they'll need to grab some waders.

The Northwoods League team shared some photos Thursday morning with the caption "We are officially underwater."

It would appear so!

The field does have some time to drain and dry out before the Growler's next home game, which is scheduled for May 31 against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

The Kalamazoo River, alongside many other West Michigan rivers, is full of rainwater after days of storms.

The National Weather Service is expecting several rivers in West Michigan to be at or near flood stage by the end of the day on Friday.

You can monitor river level forecasts of a particular river or geographical area here.

