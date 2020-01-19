KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured in a Kalamazoo house fire Sunday afternoon, and crews were able to rescue a scared cat.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they responded to Roseland Avenue in the Milwood neighborhood on a report of a kitchen fire around 12:44 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the house and flames on the first floor.

The residents were able to escape with their dog, police said, but they told officers their cat was still inside.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes. While officers were suppressing the flames, a search team located and rescued the "panicked cat." Police described the cat as a "very vocal feline" that was then treated by paramedics on the scene and turned over to its owners.

One of the residents was transported to Bronson Hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Kalamazoo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343- 2100, or report online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.