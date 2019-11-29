KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating what started a fire at home early Friday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the first report of the fire came in around 1:15 a.m. It happened at a home on Weaver Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters got the main blaze under control in about 20 minutes -- but public safety says crews remained on scene for hours afterwards to knock down embers.

Authorities contacted the homeowner who said no one was in the house at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help further the investigation should call public safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

