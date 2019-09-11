KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No injuries were reported in a house fire in Kalamazoo Saturday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers responded around 8:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of N Pitcher Street on a call that the rear of the home appeared to be on fire.

Officers saw flames coming from a second-story bedroom. They were able to evacuate all occupants of the home and the fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the bedroom.

Police contacted the Red Cross to provide assistance for the displaced residents. A family member was transported to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

