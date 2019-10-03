KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A wanted Kalamazoo man was located and arrested with the help of the department of public safety's K-9 officer.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Cobb Avenue and Elizabeth Street -- inside was a known wanted person. The vehicle fled from officers, but the department says officers did not pursue it.

It wasn't long before the vehicle was located in a nearby parking lot. The occupants got out of the vehicle and tried to run, according to a release from public safety. Officers were able to catch the driver, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man. He was arrested on several felony charges.

Officers did not immediately located the second occupant in the vehicle, which was the wanted suspect. A perimeter was set up and police K-9 Bach, was called in to track the subject. The second suspect was located in a residential area, trying to hide from police. The 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on 4 outstanding warrants.

Both suspects were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on a several different warrants and charges related to the incident.

The department says that Sunday marks the second day in a row that police K-9 Bach has successfully tracked down suspects and ended incidents in quick apprehensions.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.