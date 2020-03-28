KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a 46-year-old woman has died after a shooting on Jackson Street between Russell and Clarence streets.

Investigators were called out around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 27. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Police say the gun was fired negligently inside a vehicle, but they're not sure what led up to the shooting. The victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Related video:

Related stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.