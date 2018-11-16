KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Sonny Larsen, 38, is facing two charges after a 7-month-old baby died in his care.

Larsen was arraigned on Friday on one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse in Kalamazoo County's 8th District Court.

The baby was found with no pulse by first responders on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Despite life saving efforts, the baby could not be revived. Police arrested Larsen on Thursday, Nov. 15.

Larsen's bond was denied.

