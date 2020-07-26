Kalamazoo man sexually assaults woman, shoots man Sunday morning

15 spent shell casings and evidence from the sexual assault was found by officers during the initial investigation.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was arrested Sunday after sexually assaulting a female victim and shooting a male victim earlier Sunday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning at approximately 6 a.m. on Oak St. near West Lovell Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim that had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A female was also located who had been the victim of a sexual assault that happened prior to the shooting by the same victim, police say.

This evidence, along with witness statements, allowed officers to identify and arrest the 36-year-old male suspect shortly after the crimes. He was arrested on several felony charges including assault with intent to murder and criminal sexual assault.

The case is now being forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

