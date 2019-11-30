KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was shot trying to break into a Kalamazoo County business late Friday night.
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a breaking and entering with reports of shots fired at 1377 River St. in Comstock Park Township.
KCSO said a man broke into the business that was closed and was confronted by an employee. He was shot and received non-life threatening injuries as a result and was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital for his injury.
The incident is still being investigated by KCSO.
