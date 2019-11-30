KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was shot trying to break into a Kalamazoo County business late Friday night.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a breaking and entering with reports of shots fired at 1377 River St. in Comstock Park Township.

KCSO said a man broke into the business that was closed and was confronted by an employee. He was shot and received non-life threatening injuries as a result and was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital for his injury.

The incident is still being investigated by KCSO.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.