KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Crystal Shauntal Walker was last seen by her family on Nov. 16 in the 700 block of Reed Street in Kalamazoo.

Walker is described as a black female with a medium build. She is 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and has stars tattooed on her upper chest area.

Anyone with information regarding Walker's whereabouts should contact the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269-488-8911.

