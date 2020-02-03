KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding Daniel Clemtsen, a 50-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

Police said Clemtsen was last seen on Feb. 27 boarding a Metro Bus at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center around 1 p.m. He has not been heard from since.

Investigators said they received reports that Clemtsen has several medical conditions, which warrant his welfare to be checked.

Police described Clemtsen as a white man who is 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He has grey and blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey and red zip-up sweatshirt, a yellow winter coat, blue jeans and work boots.

If you have information about Clemtsen's whereabouts please contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

