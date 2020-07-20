x
kalamazoo

Kalamazoo police looking for man last heard from on July 17

Credit: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for a 30-year-old who has not been heard from since July 17. 

Jamers Gerald Canedo Jr., 30, dives a green late-90s model Buick or Oldsmobile. He is believed to have left in that vehicle to an unknown location, police said. 

Canedo is described as being a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about Canedo's disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

