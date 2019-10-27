KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was hit by a car around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The accident happened near the intersection of S. Rose and Academy St. in Kalamazoo. The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo resident stayed on scene and was arrested. Alcohol is believed to be involved. The driver is currently being held at Kalamazoo County Sheriff Office on an alcohol related driving offense.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

