KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The suspect in an armed robbery investigation has been taken into custody, police say.

According tot he Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the suspect -- a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man -- stole money after threatening a victim with a loaded handgun on N. Church Street near Farrell Park on Saturday, March 30.

Officers began their investigation in the area and got a search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of N. Church St. The suspect was located in the home and arrested "without incident." Police also found the loaded gun used in the robbery.

The 19-year-old was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone more information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

