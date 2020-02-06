Kalamazoo Police ask the public to avoid downtown

Complaints of vandalism and "resistance from agitators" prompted police to ask people to avoid downtown.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — *This story will be updated as more information becomes available.*

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety issued a statement early Tuesday morning asking the public to avoid the downtown area.

"Kalamazoo Public Safety and multiple other law enforcement agencies are encountering large crowds downtown Kalamazoo and some individuals who have destroyed property," the 12:20 a.m. press release said.

The department's Twitter page said they were responding to complaints of vandalism and they were met with "significant resistance from agitators."

Officers closed down multiple streets in the downtown area to address the crowds. A social media video showed officers in riot gear, with helmets and shields.

Social media posts from the scene also say people were tear gasses and pepper sprayed.