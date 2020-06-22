Authorities shut down large party, investigating shots fired

Three men were also arrested on felony firearm charges after reports of a possible drive-by shooting.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shots fired incident at a large party early Saturday.

According to a press release, around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Burdick St. on reports of people trapped in their cars because of a large crowd.

When officers got to the area, they found that a large party had escalated to the point where hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians were completely blocked North Burdick Street between Paterson and Clay streets.

During officers' efforts to clear the crowd, multiple shots were fire from an unknown subject in the crowd. People starting running from the area and officers hear several more rounds of gunfire in the area.

No one called police about the shots fired or reported any victims or injuries, the press release said. Several bullet casings were found and seized as evidence.

It took KDPS several more hours, most of the city's resources -- along with the Michigan State Police -- to clear the crowds and vehicles in the area.

Then, around 6:30 a.m., KDPS officers were called to the 1100 block of Cadillac Street for a group of people fighting in the street.

When officers got the area, the press release said they were approached by a man who threatened them with a weapon. The 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for felonious assault on police officers and felony resisting and obstructing. He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Just before 6 p.m., KDPS officers responded to the area of Cadillac and Hawley streets on reports of a man pointing a gun out of his vehicle.

Officers stopped the car mentioned and conducted an investigation, finding a loaded firearm and narcotics inside the vehicle.

The press release said a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for two felony weapons offenses; a 28-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on a felony weapon offense and possession of narcotics; and a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on a felony weapon offense, felony resisting and obstructing officers and a parole violation. All three men were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with more information regarding any of these incidents is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337- 8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

