KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run.
Police said on Monday they responded to Ada Street near N Westnedge Avenue at 9:42 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. Officers found a woman laying in the road with serious injuries.
Police said the driver had fled the scene.
The 46-year-old woman was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The vehicle is described as being a dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
