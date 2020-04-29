KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run.

Police said on Monday they responded to Ada Street near N Westnedge Avenue at 9:42 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. Officers found a woman laying in the road with serious injuries.

Police said the driver had fled the scene.

The 46-year-old woman was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle is described as being a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

