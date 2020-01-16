KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are searching for the driver who hit a young man Wednesday night.

According to a press release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Drake Road and Stone Brooke Street.

KPS said an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident was struck by the vehicle while in the roadway. The young man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The driver did not stop following the crash. KPS said witnesses describe the vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck with possible front-end damage.

The suspect's truck has not been located yet, and authorities say the case is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.