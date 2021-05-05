Kalamazoo police searching for missing 61-year-old man

Jeffrey Jurena was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing man who is believed to be suffering from decreased mental ability.

Jeffrey Alan Jurena, 61, was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Royce Avenue in Kalamazoo Tuesday around 10 a.m.

Jeffrey is described as a white male, 5'11", 150 pounds with green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. Police say he left his home in his vehicle, a light blue 2007 Toyota Corolla with a license plate reading "AMB352."

Anyone with information on Jeffrey's whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8369 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

