Protest held in Kalamazoo on first night of curfew

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Protesters have again gathered in Kalamazoo, one of many cities that has seen demonstrations against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
Kalamazoo had a protest Saturday night, and another one Monday evening which became violent. In response the city implemented a two-night curfew which goes into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are live updates from the protest:
5:52 p.m. - In 90 degree weather, people are handing out water and sunscreen to demonstrators.
5:30 p.m. - Protesters are peaceful and chanting about a block away from the National Guard blockade.
4:47 p.m. - A group of protesters have formed around the courthouse.
4:44 p.m. - The National Guard arrived in Kalamazoo to assist local law enforcement.
