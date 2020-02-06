Protest held in Kalamazoo on first night of curfew

A curfew goes into effect at 7 p.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Protesters have again gathered in Kalamazoo, one of many cities that has seen demonstrations against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Kalamazoo had a protest Saturday night, and another one Monday evening which became violent. In response the city implemented a two-night curfew which goes into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are live updates from the protest:

5:52 p.m. - In 90 degree weather, people are handing out water and sunscreen to demonstrators.

Protester kneels on Michigan Avenue. People have been walking around with water and sunscreen as it’s about 90 degrees out here. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/ptRcZUohd5 — Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) June 2, 2020

5:30 p.m. - Protesters are peaceful and chanting about a block away from the National Guard blockade.

“Third degree is not enough,” Kalamazoo protesters chant. Their chants have been met by frequent honks. About a block away the National Guard has blocked off the street. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/uDyNEVXx4z — Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) June 2, 2020

4:47 p.m. - A group of protesters have formed around the courthouse.

Group of protesters are chanting outside the courthouse. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/yvRgwlMkGx — Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) June 2, 2020

4:44 p.m. - The National Guard arrived in Kalamazoo to assist local law enforcement.

National Guard has arrived in Kalamazoo just hours ahead of a new citywide curfew beginning at 7 p.m. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/OgDaxyIAej — Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) June 2, 2020

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: