Protest held in Kalamazoo on first night of curfew

A curfew goes into effect at 7 p.m.
Credit: WZZM
A protester kneels on Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on June 2, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Protesters have again gathered in Kalamazoo, one of many cities that has seen demonstrations against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. 

Kalamazoo had a protest Saturday night, and another one Monday evening which became violent. In response the city implemented a two-night curfew which goes into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

Here are live updates from the protest:

5:52 p.m. - In 90 degree weather, people are handing out water and sunscreen to demonstrators. 

5:30 p.m. - Protesters are peaceful and chanting about a block away from the National Guard blockade. 

4:47 p.m. - A group of protesters have formed around the courthouse. 

4:44 p.m. - The National Guard arrived in Kalamazoo to assist local law enforcement. 

