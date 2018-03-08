Kalamazoo Public Safety is latest police department to join the online frenzy of officers dancing and lip syncing.

It's part of the lip sync challenge: ‪#‎PoliceLipSyncChallenge‬.

The department said on Facebook, it is meant to be light-hearted fun and does an excellent job of showing the humor and joy law enforcement officers have.

Dancing police officers have taken over social media. In June and July, hundreds of police departments throughout the country participated in the lip sync challenge by releasing music videos.

The challenge started in Texas when a deputy recorded himself lip syncing “Fuiste Mala” by Kumbia Kings and sent the clip to his sergeant.

Other police departments have used lip syncing videos to portray more serious messages. A Georgia police department's video cuts to a dramatic reenactment of a domestic violence call acted out by members of the department both in and out of uniform.

