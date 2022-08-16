Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief on administrative leave as investigation into 'allegations of harassment' underway

Deputy Chief David Boysen is taking over the role until further notice.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Public Safety Chief is on paid administrative leave amid allegations of harassment filed by city employees.

Chief Vernon Coakley has been relieved of all public safety authority and responsibilities until further notice, Kalamazoo City Manager Michael Smith said.

The city has hired an outside, independent investigator to look into the allegations.

The nature of the allegations remains unclear.

Chief Coakley previously served as an assistant chief with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. He took over from Chief Karianne Thomas on Oct. 1, 2020.

Kalamazoo City Manager Michael Smith says Deputy Chief David Boysen will take over the role until further notice.

The city says they don't have an estimate for how long the investigation will be, but did say the findings will be presented to the city manager. Officials say any further action will be determined by what the investigator finds.

"The City of Kalamazoo takes allegations of harassment very seriously and will fully investigate any claims as required by law and the City’s personnel policies. To maintain the integrity of the investigation, and to protect the rights of all parties involved, no further information is available at this time," Smith said in a statement.

