Kalamazoo Public Safety looking for missing woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has not been seen or heard from since June 1.

Alanda Gaines was last known to be staying at the Motel 6 in the 3700 block of Vanrick Drive.

According to the department, she is described as a Black woman who is 5-foot 4-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo in the middle of her lower back that depicts praying hands, and a tattoo on her neck that says "Low Key.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

