Police looking for two men in connection to 'rolling gun battle' that injured two children

Two men involved in a fight at a convenience story may have been involved in the shooting, police said.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Detectives in Kalamazoo have been investigating a shooting that left two children, ages 5 and 12, injured last week.

According to an update from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS), two people have been identified as persons of interest related to the investigation.

KDPS said that prior to the June 25 shooting, a physical confrontation happened at Daysha's Convenience Store, located at 715 Douglas Avenue, around 7 p.m.

The fight was between two men show in pictures provided by KDPS. The men were seen getting into vehicles that are believed to be the same vehicles involved in the "rolling gun battle" that took place around 9 p.m. that same evening in the area of Douglas Avenue and Ogden Avenue.

Two children, a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old, were playing in the area at the time and were both struck by gunfire. One child was taken to the hospital. These are photos, previously provided by KDPS, of the suspect vehicles in the shooting.

KDPS is trying to locate the two men in the photos in order to question them about their involvement in the incident. Anyone with information about their whereabouts, or the incident in general, should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

