Kalamazoo

FOUND: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office locate for 13-year-old girl

Aaliyah Marie Sanders was last seen walking away from her home in Pavilion Estates around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has found the 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday afternoon.

Aaliyah Marie Sanders had been last seen walking away from her home in Pavilion Estates around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, investigators say.

She was considered endangered.

Deputies say she is a light-skinned African-American girl with brown hair and brown eyes, she is 5'02" and weighs 204 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white/gray graphic tee that has a photo of R&B singer Aaliyah on it, a black hoodie, and yellow/gray/white Nike shoes that have a strap over them.

The sheriff's office anyone who finds her to check her condition and call them immediately at 269-488-6628 or 911.

You can also call if you have any information that could be of help.

